Fallon's 'Peanuts'-Themed Sketch Is a Perfect Parody of 'Riverdale'

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Taking a break from playing games and cracking himself up, Jimmy Fallon did a spot-on parody of Riverdale during Tuesday night's The Tonight Show

The parody show was is called "Peanuts," and it's the moody Archie comic come to life with the characters from the "Peanuts" comic strip. Fallon plays Charlie Brown, and he's joined by Riverdale's KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, and Cole Sprouse. Questlove also makes an appearance as Franklin having a talk with Charlie Brown while leaning on a brick wall

The sketch nails Riverdale's moody tone and soundtrack while being weirdly true to "Peanuts" at the same time. It's an unexpected combination and it kind of makes you want to watch a full pilot for the show. They do the football gag, have a teacher who only speaks "mwa-mwa-mwa," and do a perfect "Peanuts" dance at the end of the sketch. 

Or maybe this isn't a parody at all. Maybe you should have considered that Charlie Brown could be the Black Hood Killer. Watch the alternate-reality Riverdale above. 

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist.

