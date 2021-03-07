Fallon Cracked Up Over People's Real Life Plot Twist Stories

Sometimes life takes a turn so unexpected that even M. Night Shyamalan can't believe it happened.

Those were the kind of stories that Jimmy Fallon was looking for on a new Tonight Show "Hashtags" segment. If it's your first time seeing the segment, The Tonight Show asks fans to respond to a prompt on Twitter. It then shares the best ones on-air. Previous "Hashtags" hashtags have included stories about viewers' worst cars, home school disasters, worst first dates, and awful inventions. This week, Fallon says his team was inspired by WandaVision and decided to ask for real-life plot twists. "I asked you guys to tell us about a time when something unexpected happened to you," he said.

The stories went from weird events to genuine Shyamalan-esque twists that you'd never believe if it happened in a movie. There are ex-lovers at the drive-thru, surprise first dates, and the sandwich version of Admiral Ackbar. It's a weird collection of funny stories that includes a whole lot of love stories and one girl named Taylor Swift who claims her cousin is... Taylor Swift.

Hear all of the improbable, real-life twists in the "Hashtags" video above.