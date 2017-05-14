Fallon's #MomQuotes Are a Hilarious Tribute to Weird Mothers

For this week's "Hashtags" segment on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon asked fans to tweet strange quotes from their mothers using the hashtag #MomQuotes. (The Tonight Show did something similar last June with #DadQuotes.)
The hashtag is a goofy repository of stories about mothers whose wisdom is sometimes not that wise and parents whose struggles with technology run so deep they're certain the poo emoji is a picture of chocolate ice cream. (Or a Hershey's Kiss, according to one tweet Fallon read on-air.) Despite the odd quotes, there are way too many relatable quotes here.
Fallon highlights a few during the segment, but there are even more worth digging into. In honor of Mother's Day, here are a few of the best shared in response to Fallon's prompt.
That seems fair.
That's some good advice.
Poking fun at the weird things moms say is a strange way to say "Happy Mother's Day." However, if the mom quotes shared on Twitter show anything, it's that everyone does things their own way. Maybe the quoted mothers will just be happy to have their sage words immortalized on Twitter.
