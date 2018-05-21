Try Not to Cringe As Jimmy Fallon Shares People’s Wedding Fails

Jimmy Fallon's occasional "Hashtags" segment is always capable of inducing a cringe or two. However, it's usually a soft cringe, like someone sharing that their mom calls Disneyland "The Big D."
In the latest installment, it's tougher to make it through without feeling sympathy for the poor soul sharing the story. Fallon asked Tonight Show viewers to share stories of their wedding disasters on Twitter using the hashtag #WeddingFail. The fails were delivered en masse. The ones selected to appear on the show include a dad who got his son-in-law's name wrong and a butterfly massacre.
The best tweet of the lot might be one about mothers who went MIA. It has layers to it. "Both of our moms missed the reception because they were trapped in the elevator," tweeted @Laura_Hartleytx. "They forgot to press the button for level one." It's fun to make family memories.
Here are a few more gems that didn't make the show.
These are almost as bad as these horror stories wedding planners shared on Reddit. Watch the Fallon video above and then start hoping these nightmare scenarios don't happen to anyone you know.
