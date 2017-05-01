News

Jimmy John's Is Selling $1 Subs for Customer Appreciation Day

By Published On 05/01/2017 By Published On 05/01/2017
Andy Kryza/Thrillist

Trending

related

Hershey's Is Now Making US State-Themed Kit Kats, PayDays, Reese's & Twizzlers

related

Netflix's New 'House of Cards' Trailer Reveals the Underwoods Are Worse Than You Thought

related

If You Drink Boatloads of Coffee, Science Has Good News for You

related

A Vegan Restaurant Had a Hilarious Reaction to Review Complaining There's No Meat

Jimmy John’s upgraded America’s lunch plans last year when it celebrated its first-ever Customer Appreciation Day with a deal for $1 subs. Now, after quietly teasing its plans for the occasion this year, the chain has confirmed it will again offer the super cheap sandwiches on May 2. You might as well start lining up now.

Here's the deal:

Jimmy John's locations across the country will sell you a sub for just $1 on Tuesday, May 2, from 4pm to 8pm, a spokesperson for the sandwich chain said. Like last year, the rare discount applies to the #1-#6 sandwiches on chain's menu along with the J.J.B.L.T. and Plain Slims. The price doesn't include sales tax, and you might have to pay a little extra if you want your mayo-soaked sandwich on wheat bread. You'll also have to show up at a participating Jimmy John's location. Thankfully, the company made a location search tool you can check before showing up and demanding cheap subs.

Perhaps the best part of the $1 sub deal, though, is only mentioned in the fine print on Jimmy John's FAQ page. In response to the question, "Can I go through the line more than once for a $1 sub?" the sandwich chain states, "Yes! You may go through the line multiple times, at the store’s discretion." Uh, challenge accepted. You have four hours, people.  

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and sadly doesn't live anywhere near a Jimmy John's. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This One-of-a-Kind Pizza Dress Is Super Cheesy
News

related

READ MORE
Disney World's New 'Avatar' Animatronics Look Almost Too Real
News

related

READ MORE
This Brewery Just Released 1,000-Count Packs of Beer
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More