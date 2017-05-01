Jimmy John's Is Selling $1 Subs for Customer Appreciation Day

Jimmy John’s upgraded America’s lunch plans last year when it celebrated its first-ever Customer Appreciation Day with a deal for $1 subs. Now, after quietly teasing its plans for the occasion this year, the chain has confirmed it will again offer the super cheap sandwiches on May 2. You might as well start lining up now.
Here's the deal:
Jimmy John's locations across the country will sell you a sub for just $1 on Tuesday, May 2, from 4pm to 8pm, a spokesperson for the sandwich chain said. Like last year, the rare discount applies to the #1-#6 sandwiches on chain's menu along with the J.J.B.L.T. and Plain Slims. The price doesn't include sales tax, and you might have to pay a little extra if you want your mayo-soaked sandwich on wheat bread. You'll also have to show up at a participating Jimmy John's location. Thankfully, the company made a location search tool you can check before showing up and demanding cheap subs.
Perhaps the best part of the $1 sub deal, though, is only mentioned in the fine print on Jimmy John's FAQ page. In response to the question, "Can I go through the line more than once for a $1 sub?" the sandwich chain states, "Yes! You may go through the line multiple times, at the store’s discretion." Uh, challenge accepted. You have four hours, people.
