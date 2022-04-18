Jimmy John's Is Offering a 4/20 Discount Based on How High You Are

The wordplay is the point at Jimmy John's on April 20. (It's also a signal of how fully brands want to embrace cannabis culture as long as the risk is low and, with few exceptions, they don't have to help push for justice as new legislation surfaces.)

The sub-slingers are running a promotion with a sliding scale discount based on how high you are. The 4/20 offer is about elevation rather than intoxication, though. On April 20, Jimmy John’s will have an "elevation checker" site where you can enter your location to get a discount of up to 20% off a sub based on whether your elevation is “not so high,” “kinda high,” or “highest.”

The company will be hosting a party for the occasion in Leadville, Colorado, which, yes, is a weird place for a large corporation to have a celebration. The 2,742 residents of Leadville reside in the city with the highest elevation in the US. So, the story there is that you're definitely going to see Jimmy John's say this city is the highest or something like that.

Jimmy John's isn't the exception here. If you're looking to get a discount on food from a big chain on April 20, you will have to tolerate some puns.