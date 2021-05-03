You Can Get $5 Off Your Jimmy John's Order Every Day Until June 13
All you have to do is type in a promo code for online orders.
Jimmy John's is one of the nation's premier sub sandwich chains, known for its fresh bread and substantial portions. To kick off summer on a happy note, JJ decided that it will offer fans $5 off online orders from now until Sunday, June 13. If you haven't tried Jimmy John's before, let this discount be your motivation. If you're already a fan, consider this offer a gift from the gods.
To qualify for the promotion, you have to meet a couple of simple criteria. First, you must order online or via the Jimmy John's mobile app. Second, your order must meet a minimum of $20 before taxes and fees.
Once you've created an order that totals at least $20, head to checkout and enter the promo code 5OFF20 to redeem the discount. You can use the code once daily until the offer expires.
h/t Chew Boom
MORE: Quizno's Plant-Based Sandwich Meat Is the Best in Fast Food
Want more food deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.