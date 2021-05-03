You Can Get $5 Off Your Jimmy John's Order Every Day Until June 13

Jimmy John's is one of the nation's premier sub sandwich chains , known for its fresh bread and substantial portions. To kick off summer on a happy note, JJ decided that it will offer fans $5 off online orders from now until Sunday, June 13. If you haven't tried Jimmy John's before, let this discount be your motivation. If you're already a fan, consider this offer a gift from the gods.

To qualify for the promotion, you have to meet a couple of simple criteria. First, you must order online or via the Jimmy John's mobile app. Second, your order must meet a minimum of $20 before taxes and fees.

Once you've created an order that totals at least $20, head to checkout and enter the promo code 5OFF20 to redeem the discount. You can use the code once daily until the offer expires.

h/t Chew Boom

