Jimmy John's Has a New Blue Cheese-Smothered Roast Beef Sub

Whoever's up there in the Jimmy John's test kitchen is working double-time to stave off our hangry fits. The "Freaky Fast" sandwich maker just introduced wraps for the first time earlier this year—Chicken Caesar and Beefy Ranch—and is now unleashing another soon-to-be favorite, the Beefy Black & Bleu Sandwich.

Joining menus nationwide for a limited time, the all-new sandwich features hand-sliced roast beef, cracked black pepper, and horseradish aioli with creamy bleu cheese dressing and bleu cheese crumbles.

​​​​​​"At Jimmy John's, we're committed to new and exciting sandwich innovations," Jimmy John's CMO Darin Dugan said in a statement to Thrillist. "The unexpected and bold flavor combination of our new Beefy Black & Bleu Sandwich is the latest example of the high-quality, flavor-forward sandwich variety consumers have come to expect and enjoy from the Jimmy John's brand."