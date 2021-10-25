Jimmy John's Has a New Blue Cheese-Smothered Roast Beef Sub
The sandwich will be on the menu from October 25 through December 12.
Whoever's up there in the Jimmy John's test kitchen is working double-time to stave off our hangry fits. The "Freaky Fast" sandwich maker just introduced wraps for the first time earlier this year—Chicken Caesar and Beefy Ranch—and is now unleashing another soon-to-be favorite, the Beefy Black & Bleu Sandwich.
Joining menus nationwide for a limited time, the all-new sandwich features hand-sliced roast beef, cracked black pepper, and horseradish aioli with creamy bleu cheese dressing and bleu cheese crumbles.
"At Jimmy John's, we're committed to new and exciting sandwich innovations," Jimmy John's CMO Darin Dugan said in a statement to Thrillist. "The unexpected and bold flavor combination of our new Beefy Black & Bleu Sandwich is the latest example of the high-quality, flavor-forward sandwich variety consumers have come to expect and enjoy from the Jimmy John's brand."
The Beefy Black & Bleu is hitting menus today and will be sticking around through December 12. You can get it for $8.50 nationwide. And for real Jimmy John's stans, who know that a good sandwich is nothing without those JJ chips, the chain has partnered with Walmart's across the US to bring full bags of its BBQ and Original to the retailer. You can even rack up rewards points by scanning the QR code on them.