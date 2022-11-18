This Jimmy John's Deal Will Get You BOGO Sandwiches During the World Cup

If you didn't already have reason to cheer on Team USA in the 2022 World Cup, Jimmy John's is giving you one. The chain will be giving out an amazing BOGO deal, but only if Team USA performs well next week in Qatar.

If Team USA scores three or more goals during any game while in Qatar, Freaky Fast Rewards members will be able to get buy-one-get-one Jimmy John's sandwiches. By ordering online and using the promo code FIELDGOAL at checkout, you'll be able to get two sandwiches for the price of one.

The opportunity to use the code will begin on Sunday, November 20. I told you why there was going to be a good reason for you to cheer on Team USA, even if you aren't a big soccer fan. You can check out how to watch the matches and keep up with the scores here.