Jimmy John's Is Offering BOGO Subs for National Sandwich Day

Yes, we know. Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich is back. But that's not the only big sandwich news of the day. It's National Sandwich Day, which means there are tons of deals on sandwiches available for your heart and mouth to savor.
A sandwich is a big thing. It's really all you need to make a solid lunch. So, this isn't like, say, National Coffee Day, where you can expect someone standing on every corner handing out free cups of coffee. The celebratory gestures from chain restaurants on National Sandwich Day tend to be deals rather than giveaways and buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) offers. But that's not the case at Jimmy John's. They're competing with Popeyes by running a BOGO offer.
Join Jimmy John's Freaky Fast Rewards program to get the deal. When a member orders an Original or Favorite Jimmy John's sandwich using their rewards program, they'll land a free sandwich for a friend or to save for your next meal. (Or you can eat both right now. That's your call.) The freebie will be either an eight-inch Favorite, eight-inch Original, a Frenchie, or the new, surprisingly cheap Little John.
That's about the best deal you're going to find on National Sandwich Day, unless you stop at your parents house to get a free one from mom. She's the best.
