Jimmy John's Wants To Buy You a House Just so It Can Deliver You Sandwiches

Food delivery is a way of life that has expanded beyond take out containers of fried rice and greasy orders of pizza. You can now get almost anything delivered -- milk teas packed with spheres of tapioca, decadent cartons of ice cream, and sandwiches piled high with cold cuts and squares of cheese.
But what if you live just outside of the delivery range of your favorite restaurants?
Jimmy John's is trying to change that. After all, Jimmy John's is strict about its delivery policies; it will only deliver sandwiches to places within five minutes of their stores to ensure the food maintains its reputation of being "freaky fresh and freaky fast."
To combat this bump in the road for all the customers not within the small delivery radius of Jimmy John's, the beloved sandwich chain is hosting a "Home in the Zone" contest, where the grand prize is $250,000 towards purchasing a home within a Jimmy John's delivery bubble.
"At Jimmy John’s, we’re committed to Freaky Fast and Freaky Fresh,” Jimmy John's Chief Marketing Officer John Shea said in a press release. “While that means we can’t deliver sandwiches to our customers who live outside of our Delivery Zones, we can deliver our customers to our sandwiches.”
For sandwich obsessives/home-owners who already live within the gilded walls of a Jimmy John's delivery zone -- and therefore don't qualify for the sweepstakes -- Jimmy John's is offering prizes to five winners to get free sandwiches (and delivery) for an entire year.
The contest begins on August 12 and run until October 4. To enter, Jimmy John's enthusiasts will have to explain -- in 250 words or less -- why they want to live within a sandwich delivery zone.
Here's the beginning of our entry: Aside from the desire to be near a Jimmy John's, it'd be nice -- as millennials with crippling student debt and mounting living costs -- to own property, too.
