Cashier Gets Robbed and Is Extremely Laid-Back About It

If someone were to pull a gun on you, no matter where you are, the odds are you're probably going to freak out a bit. Whether you scream, cry, poop your pants, most of those reactions would be justifiable, human, and probably involuntary. Unless you're the Jimmy John's employee who got a gun pulled on him in the video above, that is. He maintained a stony, Bruce Lee-like sense of composure.
It all went down during the evening shift on Wednesday night at a Jimmy John's in Kansas City, Missouri. At about 9:15 pm a customer walked up to the register, the video released by the Kansas City Police Department shows, presumably to order food. At about 30 seconds into the video, the customer at the register suddenly pulled a pistol out of the front pocket of his hoodie, cocking it and pointing it at the the young man working the register.
The employee keeps a straight face throughout the soundless video, looking calm almost to the point of nonchalance even though a dude just pulled a gun on him. Before the video ends, he pulls off his gloves, reaches into the register, and hands the suspect a stack of bills.
Should you ever find yourself held up at gunpoint, this seems close to exactly what you should do. Whether the man at the register knew it or not, he actually ran through many of the nuanced steps this Quora answer offered to this question a few years back. The whole post is worth a read, but here are few quotes: "Stay calm.... Establish eye contact.... Try to stay as quiet as possible.... Telegraph your actions before you do them ('I’m going to reach into my back pocket to get my wallet out now').... [B]e as compliant as you can." Obviously, do not attempt to fight off a person with a gun.
After the video was uploaded to YouTube, police in Kansas City apprehended a man suspected to be the man in the video. Thrillist contacted the Kansas City Police for additional comment and will update this post if we hear back.
h/t Uproxx
