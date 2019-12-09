Jimmy John's Reward Program Is Going Nationwide & Everyone Gets a Free Sandwich

A sandwich truly is the perfect lunch. Or, rather, it's the perfect lunch if a free sandwich isn't available. Fortunately, the latter is exactly what's on offer right now.
Jimmy John's is taking its Freaky Fast Rewards program national on December 9, a spokesperson for the sandwich chain told Thrillist. It's been tested in select locations for the last six months, but now, if there's a Jimmy John's near you, you can reap the rewards. To celebrate, Jimmy John's is offering a free eight-inch sandwich following your first order after signing up for the Freaky program.
If a free sandwich alone isn't enticing enough, over the six-month pilot launch of the rewards program, it has given out truckloads of freebies. More than 130,000 people have grabbed a free eight-incher on their birthday, 24,881 people nabbed a sandwich on the house for National Sandwich Day, and more than 100,000 earned a free side on Cyber Monday. There have been some solid perks for folks who like their meal served between slices of bread.
You can sign up at the Jimmy John's site or the sandwich chain's mobile app. You'll have to figure out how to steal your friend's freebie on your own. Jimmy John's probably won't help you with that part of your plan for a two-sandwich lunch.
