You Can Get a Free Cookie at Jimmy John's on National Cookie Day

If you haven't yet signed up for Jimmy John's Freaky Fast Rewards, now's your chance to right a wrong. The sub sandwich maker is celebrating National Cookie Day on December 4 with, you guessed it, a free cookie. If you're a rewards member, that is.

The promo is simple enough. Spend $5 and use code COOKIE22. Boom. That's it. You can choose between the chain's Oatmeal Raisin and Chocolate Chip Cookies, which are made with real butter, real egg, and natural vanilla, plus those to die for Ghirardelli chocolate chips.

Just earlier this week, the chain kicked off another sweet deal for Freaky Fast Rewards members, granting soccer (and sandwich) fans BOGO subs throughout the World Cup. If Team USA scores three or more goals during any game in Qatar, customers will get buy-one-get-one sandwiches by ordering online with promo code FIELDGOAL.

Suddenly, I'm a soccer fan?