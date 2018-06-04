Jimmy John's Just Unleashed 'Giant' 16-Inch Subs, 2 All-New Menu Options

Jimmy John’s sandwiches are decidedly simple -- meats sliced in-house, some toppings, that fresh bread, and probably a stupid amount of Hellmann’s mayo -- and that’s why people love eating them so much. With that said, there’s perhaps only one way to make them better without jeopardizing their beloved simplicity: make them even bigger. Now, in a move that will likely upend countless lunch plans, the sandwich chain is doing exactly that.
On Monday, Jimmy John’s announced the rollout of a major update to its menu, featuring a new sandwich size that measures a whopping 16 inches. The freaky big sandwich option is fittingly dubbed the GIANT and, well, it's literally like eating two of JJ's regular-sized original subs. In fact, the GIANT size is twice the length of the original subs and comes with twice the meat and toppings, according to a spokesperson. And no, this isn't just a single new sandwich, it's a new size option for any French bread sandwich on the menu. Well, damn.
The chain is also upgrading its entire lineup of subs with two brand-new condiments. For the first time ever, Jimmy John's is slicing its famous pickles so you can finally add them to your go-to sandwich order instead of having to munch one on the side. You can also ask them to throw on some new Kickin’ Ranch sauce, which each location makes daily with fresh buttermilk, puréed hot cherry peppers, and seasonings. Sure, adding sliced pickles to the menu isn't exactly a game-changer, but as any pickle fanatic would say, it's kind of a big dill.
The GIANT sub and the two new toppings are officially on Jimmy John's menus nationwide. The menu update is part of a new campaign by the company to highlight the fresh ingredients it uses in its restaurants. You probably know Jimmy John's for being, as they say, "freaky fast," but what about freaky fresh? Jimmy John's said it's a "freak" about more than just speed: Each location bakes fresh bread every four hours, employees arrive early in the morning to slice meats and vegetables, and they even cut the lettuce used for sandwiches down to 3/32 of an inch to achieve the "perfect crispness" (as seen in the nw commercial below), according to a spokesperson. That's definitely pretty freaky.
