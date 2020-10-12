This Jimmy John's Deal Gets You 50% Off Sandwiches

When you’re working from home, your lunch options are almost unlimited. Unlike when you were restricted to grabbing a meal from somewhere near your office, you can make yourself something or grab a bite from a nearby restaurant. All the available choices may be daunting, but a new deal from Jimmy John’s might make it easier to decide.

The sandwich chain is offering a steal of a deal on sandwiches: When you buy one, you’ll get a second for half the price. That means you can double up on sandwiches and maybe even have leftovers for lunch tomorrow. Boom.

Jimmy John’s new deal couldn’t be easier to cash in on. All you have to do is hop online or get in the Jimmy John’s app and order any two 8- or 16-inch sandwiches. Pop in the promo code “SAVEON2” at checkout and your second sub will be half price any time between now and November 8.

The offer is available daily at all participating Jimmy John’s locations across the country, including via curbside pick-up or delivery. So no matter how you’re getting your food, you can get it cheap.

Looks like your lunch plans are sorted from now until early November. You can even grab a discounted sub for whoever you’re staying home with.