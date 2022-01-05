Jimmy John's Has Half-Price Sandwiches Through Valentine's Day

If you're like most Americans that I surveyed in my house, your new year's resolution is to eat more sandwiches. (Oreos say "chocolate sandwich cookies" on the packaging. It counts.) Well, you can double up at lunch and get to your goal of "more sandwiches" quickly.

Jimmy John's is currently running a deal that can land you a half-price sandwich. Buy one sandwich at the usual price, and the second one will be half-off. You just have to place your order through the Jimmy John's app and use the code "SAVEON2." The offer to "SAVEON2" will be around through February 14. That means you can end the weeks-long deal with a romantic pair of sandwiches on Valentine's Day while holding hands with your fellow sandwich resolution-eer.

It's joining other fast food chains—like Wendy's weekly deals in January—offering some alluring deals in the new year. The Jimmy John's deal is good on Regular (French, Wheat, and Unwich) and 16-inch sandwiches. Though, the deal isn't good on Robin Hood's favorite sandwich. (That would be the Little John.)