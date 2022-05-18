You Can Create a Jimmy John's Sandwich in the Metaverse to Eat in Real Life
The contest closes May 20, with winners chosen beginning May 24.
In April, Chipotle celebrated National Burrito Day with a metaverse experience that put customers to work in its virtual kitchen. Jimmy John's is just the latest chain to bring its fast casual concept inside the simulator.
The all-new interactive experience, which launched via the platform Decentraland on May 17, invites customers to create their own freaky fast sandwiches within the game. Jimmy John's and its "sandwich army" will then vote on the best fan sammie to be featured in IRL stores.
Here's how it works. Within the game, virtual guests can choose from a selection of meats and toppings, including cheese, condiments, veggies, and secret ingredients to customize your own sandwich, which must be submitted by May 20. You might even discover a few discounts while you're at it.
The winning creation will be available for pickup and delivery to the first 100 customers from May 31 through June 3 at stores in Nashville and Chicago.
The metaverse, however, has a little something for every figurative palate. Burger King, Panera, Next Level Burger, Bareburger, Yum Brands, Hooters, Panda Express, Bojangles, Chipotle, Wingstop, McDonald's, Wendy's, and Chick-fil-A have all opened their own virtual restaurants, with a range of IRL promotions to pair.