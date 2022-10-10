Jimmy John's Is Unleashing an All-New Sandwich Piled with Beef & Cheese

I am not exaggerating when I say I could drink Jimmy John's Kickin' Ranch. It's that good. But as much as I love the spicy condiment, I love it even doused on a six-inch sub. Now, I have a new one to pair with it.

The freaky fast sandwich maker is unleashing a new iteration piled with beef, American cheese, creamy Thousand Island sauce, and crispy onion strings. The All-American Beefy Crunch has been billed as "[not] your typical sandwich" and was dreamt up as an alternative to the more traditional fast food burger.

The comfort food-style sandwich will be available for a limited time at Jimmy John's locations across the US.

Up until recently, New Yorkers like myself lived without the pure joy of the chain's hardy, meat-stacked sandwiches. In July, Jimmy John's opened its first NYC location in Brooklyn, where it is making dreams come true (primarily mine) with its fresh-baked French bread sammies with hand-sliced meats, cheeses, and veggies.

"We're continuing to partner with franchisees to accelerate our growth strategy and we're excited to launch our brand in the largest market in the country," James North, President of Jimmy John's, said in a statement this summer. "There is tremendous demand for Jimmy John's sandwiches and wraps across the country and we've now brought that experience to the Big Apple. This is the first of what we hope are many Jimmy John's locations in NYC."

Just make sure to add Kickin' Ranch to your All-American Beefy Crunch and thank me later.