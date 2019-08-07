Jimmy John's Just Added 2 All-New Sandwiches to Its Permanent Menu

The sandwich gods have heard your prayers and answered them. On Wednesday, Jimmy John's told Thrillist it has officially added two brand new fixtures to its permanent menu that are inspired by beloved classic sandwiches: the Jimmy Cubano and the Spicy East Coast Italian.
As its name suggests, the Jimmy Cubano is a reinterpretation of the native Florida classic, the Cuban. It features bacon and smoked ham, slices of provolone cheese, pickles, and a combination of mayonnaise and Dijon mustard on Jimmy John's fresh-baked bread. It's salty, creamy, and filled with pickles and bacon -- a new take on the Cuban we're very much cool with.
The Spicy East Coast Italian contains double layers of genoa salami and capicola, provolone, hot cherry peppers, and mayo, all cooled off with sliced onions, lettuce, and tomatoes. It's basically a fiery, meatier twist on the sub chain's existing Italian Night Club.
This Husky Cafe Is Doggie Heaven
"We’re always looking to take the best of the sandwich world and give it a Jimmy twist for our customers,” Jimmy John's Chief Marketing Officer John Shea stated in a press release. “We’re excited to bring a little more culture and a lot more flavor to our menu with these two classics.”
Both sandwiches are now available with a permanent spot on Jimmy John's menu, so you can add these revamped classics to your weekly sandwich rotation without having to worry about them disappearing.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.