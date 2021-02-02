Jimmy John's New Smokin' Kickin' Chicken Sandwich Is Full of Spicy Pepper

People can't stop talking about spicy chicken these days and it was only a matter of time before Jimmy John's entered the chat. The sub sandwich chain just introduced a fiery new menu item, the Smokin' Kickin' Chicken Sandwich, that's a pepper-packed recipe for success.

The Smokin' Kickin' Chicken features seasoned chicken that's seared and cooked sous-vide style. It also includes creole chili pepper sauce, Jimmy Peppers, provolone cheese, avocado, onions, lettuce, oil, vinegar, and mayonnaise on your choice of bread, according to the chain. Between the seasonings, peppers, and vinegar, it's sure to ignite your tastebuds.

Because the chicken isn't fried—and because it's more of a sub than a traditional quick-service sandwich—the Smokin' Kickin' Chicken isn't exactly caught up in the fast-food chicken sandwich wars that we're always hearing about. Still, it has some stiff competition, with chains like Chick-fil-A, Carl's Jr., and McDonald's also pushing a spicy agenda right now.

Still, the Smokin' Kickin' Chicken stands out for all the same reasons Jimmy John's as a whole stands out: its bread is supreme, its provolone is divine, and the ingredients are actually fresh. Spicy chicken is a crowded market, but we have faith in you, Jimmy John's, to smoke out the competition and kick some ass.