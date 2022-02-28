Jimmy John's Is Adding a New Sandwich to Its Menu for 2 Months Only

A well-appointed sandwich can rival just about any lunch option. Think of the layers of flavor, veggie-to-meat ratios, complementary textures, and endless condiment opportunities. You may end up with a mental image resembling an all-new menu offering from the sub purveyors at Jimmy John's.

Enter: the Zesty Garden Turkey Club. Jimmy John's

announced Monday that the new sandwich is now available at locations nationwide, but it'll only be on the menu until April 17—a little less than two months.

Now let's talk ingredients. This spin on a classic turkey club features hand-sliced turkey, house-made herb aioli, slow roasted tomatoes, and pickled red onions all sandwiched between a fresh-baked slab of French bread.

Jimmy John's also debuted a new commercial for the sandwich (shown below), starring Brad Garrett as Tony Bolognavich.