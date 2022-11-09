Jimmy John's Just Launched a New Line of Pickle-Themed Merch

There are two types of people in this world, those who love pickles and those who don't. If you're not a pickle lover yourself, then you're probably familiar with one. We all have a friend that consistently asks "Are you going to eat that pickle?" whenever one presents itself over lunch.

With National Pickle Day approaching on November 14, the Big Pickle industry has been hard at work promoting its vinegar-soaked product. One of the largest pickle brands, Vlasic, recently announced it would release a pickle jar-shaped candle to celebrate the occasion, and now fast food chain Jimmy John's is following suit with its own line of pickle-related products. Oh, and a promotion for free pickles. Read on for details.