Jimmy John's Potato Chips Are Hitting Walmart Stores Nationwide Next Week

Recreating your favorite sub sandwich from home is hardly rocket science. Slap on some meat, a little mayo, and go hard with the toppings. But mirroring that true Jimmy John's experience requires a side of perfect crispy chips. Now, you can get them straight from the sammie maker itself.

Jimmy John's is bringing its chips, in Original and BBQ, to 3,000 Walmart locations across the US. You won't have to wait for the rollout either because they're hitting stores next week. The Freaky Fast chain's Jimmy Chips will be available in 8-ounce bags, which is bigger than the store's current 2-ounce packs, for $2.98 a pop.

Even better? You can earn rewards for your in-store purchases with them. Each bag will feature a QR code, so you can rack up loyalty perks when you purchase your stock of Jimmy Chips.