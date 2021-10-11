Jimmy John's Potato Chips Are Hitting Walmart Stores Nationwide Next Week
BBQ and Original are the first available.
Recreating your favorite sub sandwich from home is hardly rocket science. Slap on some meat, a little mayo, and go hard with the toppings. But mirroring that true Jimmy John's experience requires a side of perfect crispy chips. Now, you can get them straight from the sammie maker itself.
Jimmy John's is bringing its chips, in Original and BBQ, to 3,000 Walmart locations across the US. You won't have to wait for the rollout either because they're hitting stores next week. The Freaky Fast chain's Jimmy Chips will be available in 8-ounce bags, which is bigger than the store's current 2-ounce packs, for $2.98 a pop.
Even better? You can earn rewards for your in-store purchases with them. Each bag will feature a QR code, so you can rack up loyalty perks when you purchase your stock of Jimmy Chips.
Once you rack up those rewards with chip purchases, you can use them for free stuff, like sandwiches. You'll also get deets on new menu items in advance, as well as other promos. It's a win-win. Eat chips, save money!
While this marks Jimmy John's foray into the retail space, the sandwich maker is hardly a novice in the world of innovation. Just earlier this year, JJ unleashed two new menu items, the Chicken Caesar Wrap and Beefy Ranch Wrap. It's also the first time the chain has deviated from its classic sandwich formula.