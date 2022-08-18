Get 20% Off Your Jimmy John's Order with This Promo Code

Here's a food deal you won't want to miss, especially if you're a Jimmy John's fan. Now through September 25, you'll be able to get 20% off your pickup order when you order online and the Jimmy John's app. You can order any of the Jimmy John sandwiches on the menu and save on it.

To get the deal, you can use the code PICKUP20 at checkout. You'll only be able to order with this discount for pickup, so be ready to go and grab your order after it's placed. To see the full menu, you can head over to JimmyJohns.com. That's also where you can place your order.

Want to place the order through the app? You can download it here for Apple devices and here for other devices. When you download the app, you can register to be part of Freaky Fast Rewards to get your 20% off discount and earn points and rewards for freebies in the future.