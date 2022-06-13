Jimmy John's Is Bringing Back Its Summer Wraps with an All-New Addition

Courtesy of Jimmy John's

Jimmy John's introduced sandwich wraps for the first time ever last summer. And while one of the wraps, the Beefy Ranch, isn't rejoining the menu this time, here's some good news: The "Freaky Fast" sub chain is bringing back the Chicken Caesar Wrap alongside an all-new offering. Beginning June 13, Jimmy John's will once again stuff its garlic and herb wraps with chicken, parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, ranch seasoning, creamy Caesar dressing, and mini croutons for the Chicken Caesar Wrap. But if you're looking to switch up your order from the original, JJ's is also debuting a Thai Chicken Wrap. The new take similarly features chicken, but with Thai satay sauce, crispy carrot noodles, lettuce, onions, cucumber, and mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla.

"At Jimmy John’s, we’re constantly looking to innovate and evolve our sandwich lineup to deliver a best-in-class [experience] for our guests. We have done just that this summer with our new limited-time Summer Wraps—delicious, mouth-watering new flavors featuring the fresh veggies and quality ingredients you’ve come to expect from Jimmy John’s in an entirely new form," Chief Marketing Officer Darin Dugan said last year, according to QSR Magazine. "These salad-filled wraps have been obsessively crafted to be the perfect pairing for the summer months—right down to the croutons inside the wrap for just the right amount of crunchy texture in every bite."



Jimmy John's teased the return on Friday before fans quickly took to social media themselves to celebrate the news. "The Chicken Caesar Wrap is back at Jimmy John's and, let me tell you, I am READY," one user wrote. "Gotta try the Thai wrap, so good," another chimed in. Both the Chicken Caesar Wrap and Thai Chicken Wrap will remain on the menu through August 1.

