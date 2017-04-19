News

Jimmy Kimmel Beats The Hell Out of Matt Damon in New United Airlines Parody

Published On 04/19/2017

In the wake of its forced removal of passenger David Dao, United Airlines has tried to amend its ailing public image, but it just can’t stop getting roasted. After blasting the airline with a satirical commercial last week, Jimmy Kimmel Live! Is doubling down on its shade-throwing with yet another parody ad for the embattled company.

On last night’s show, Kimmel enlisted the support of Matt Damon to voice an otherwise glowing ad for the carrier. But things quickly go awry when the actor gets jaded about working for an airline now synonymous with beating its customers. The celebrity spokesman is then dragged from his seat and predictably flogged senseless as Kimmel invites customers to “come fly the friendly skies.”

Kimmel apparently has a knack for “bumping” Damon, as the duo frequently play up their adversarial relationship on the show. So what better fodder could they have than the United Airlines fiasco? It gives Kimmel the opportunity to beat his nemesis silly under the guise of customer service.

United’s PR nightmare is a disaster of its own making, as stories of scorpion stings and jet-setting couples getting kicked off flights add to its woes. There’s really no telling when the tidal wave will settle, given that Dao -- the 69-year-old removed from Flight 3411 last Sunday -- is mulling a lawsuit against the airline after suffering a broken nose and concussion.

And hey, maybe Damon can get in on the action legal action too.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

