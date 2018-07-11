Kimmel Asked Strangers to Join a Bellyflop Competition & They Delivered

Jimmy Kimmel hosted his annual Belly Flop Competition on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live. You'll be forgiven for not knowing this is a thing. It's not important. But, once you see the contest in action, you'll wish you had your shot at competing despite the stinging pain that accompanies a well-executed belly flop.
Kimmel sent Cousin Sal to the streets to ask strangers if they'd get half naked on national television and do their best belly flop in the name of... well... belly flops. People were surprisingly game, and the ones who made it onto the show performed admirably.
It might seem absurd, but when you step back, this probably should have been Kimmel's Fourth of July special. Getting in a pool at the height of summer, doing something stupid, being judged with a meaningless point system, and topping the whole thing off with a hot dog feels just right for this contest. All it's missing is a fireworks display during the trophy ceremony when the very obvious winner gets his award. (There was no competition. No controversy. The dude who won was clearly the champion.)
Watch the whole thing above. If it makes you cringe, you definitely shouldn't watch video from the actual World Belly Flop Competition, which is a real thing that has happened.
