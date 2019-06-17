Kimmel Got People to Throw Cheese at Their Dads for Father's Day & It Was Hilarious

When frisbeed correctly, a nice floppy Kraft single has the potential to hit someone in the face and just stick. It'll hang there, defying gravity as you laugh at your victim. Strangely enough, you don't have to look far for evidence of this truth. It's all over social media. Remember earlier this year when people were throwing cheese at babies? Well, for Father's Day, kids took their revenge.
Jimmy Kimmel put together another of his YouTube Challenges for the holiday. It falls in line with other Kimmel challenges since almost all of them feature family members embarrassing each other. He turned the tables on the cheese toss challenge and had kids film themselves throwing cheese at their dads. He collected some of the best viewer cheese-toss submissions and unveiled them during Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Oh my, were dads reacting on-brand. Some cursed out their kids with profane threats. Some never even woke up from their slumber. And one gave the most dad response possible and just said, "You know cheese costs money!?"
Throwing cheese at people may be one of the dumbest challenges on social media, but it turns out it can be pretty funny. (At least, it's a lot funnier when people aren't throwing cheese slices at helpless babies.) Watch the full thing above and, please, watch to the end. The final one is worth the wait.
