Kimmel Announces His 'Viral Clip of the Year'

As the year winds down, it's time for Jimmy Kimmel's annual tradition of crowning the year's best viral clip.
Every year, he claims, a handful of staff members do nothing but watch clips over the previous 12 months. (There's probably a grain of truth to that.) The Kimmel staff picks out a handful of clips to be finalists for the viral clip of the year, and then he crowns the champion on-air.
This year's finalists are undoubtedly familiar if you waste any of your precious time on the internet. The finalists included the child who accidentally got Alexa to play porn, the BBC interview crashed by kids, and the soccer player who thanked his wife and his girlfriend in a post-game interview.
But the winner was that ridiculously disgusting video of a zoo monkey drilling an elderly woman in the face with feces. This honor from Kimmel is the second unwanted prize the woman won in 2017.
While the award is ridiculous, past installments are funny time capsules of internet gone by. Watch the 2016 award below, won by a pile of GOP presidential candidates. (Even though the winner obviously should have been the horrible camera work on a local news tornado report.)
