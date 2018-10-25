Kimmel Asked People to Name Their Favorite Novel & It Did Not Go Well

If you have a love for the written word, prepare yourself. Jimmy Kimmel Live went into the streets of Los Angeles to ask people to name their favorite novel. The impetus was a new PBS survey that reports To Kill a Mockingbird is the most-loved novel in America. Kimmel suggests the people questioned in the survey couldn't name another novel.
Similar to when his show took to the streets to ask people to name any country on a map, the results are disheartening. One man early in the segment says, "I don't think I've ever read a novel in my whole life."
Unfortunately, or maybe disappointingly, he is not an exception. There's definitely editing in these kinds of segments to gather the interviews that play well on the show. Nonetheless, they found a whole lot of people who said they simply don't read, and it's not surprising. A 2013 Pew report said that about a quarter of Americans hadn't read a single book during the prior year.
Another outstanding answer arrives when a man responds, "If I read, it would probably be, like, Pet Semetary." It's notable because he hasn't read the book, he's only seen the movie. In fact, he says, "I saw the movie, and I saw the book too." Saw the book. Watch the whole thing above.
