Kimmel Had Parents Pretend They Ate All Their Kid's Halloween Candy & Kids Freaked Out

For the ninth time, Jimmy Kimmel has decided to be terribly mean to kids at Halloween. No, he didn't throw tennis balls at them when they asked for candy on Halloween. He has again run the annual challenge that asks parents to tell kids that they ate all of their Halloween candy.
Some people are bound to feel guilty just watching this happen. It's painfully mean. But, also, there are some genuinely funny moments It's hard not to laugh at some of the reactions from kids who cry, are forgiving, smash candy buckets, and swear they'll punch Kimmel "in the weiner."
In an effort to make people believe he's not some horrible monster that gets a kick out of teasing children, Kimmel made the case that he's a nice person who likes kids but also gets a kick out of teasing children. He'll soon be releasing a children's book he wrote and illustrated called The Serious Goose. All of the money he makes from the book will go to children's hospitals around the US.
In the meantime, you'll be glad to know that some kids lashed out at their parents, hitting them with pumpkin-shaped buckets and giving them the "I'm not mad, I'm disappointed" routine.
Despite the sadism of it all, some of the kids are really sweet. During one parent's reveal, they ask the young girl if she forgives them. "Yes," she replies. "But don't it again. You'll get very sick. You will have to poop all that out."
