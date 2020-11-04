Jimmy Kimmel Has Parents Telling Kids All Their Halloween Candy Is Gone, Again

Every year, Jimmy Kimmel encourages parents to play a cruel prank on their kids. He asks parents to film kids being told that their parents ate their Halloween candy.

Though, I should probably say almost every year. It's been an annual tradition, but the show decided not to do it in 2020. "This year, we decided not to do it," Kimmel said, "because kids have suffered enough." Sometimes, however, you start something that becomes bigger than yourself. "Guess what?" Kimmel continued. "The parents went ahead and did it anyway. So, what the hell? Here it is."

The show tried to hit pause, and the devious Halloween prank tradition carried on anyhow. That probably doesn't say complimentary things about the parents who didn't even need prompting to goad their kids into an emotional reaction for a few laughs.

As always, the responses are all over the place. Some kids turn into a puddle of screaming, kicking tears. Others are chill, like one little boy who, after being told that his mom ate his candy, asks if there are any Cheez-Its. Sometimes both of those reactions surface within a single family, like the pair of brothers who had very different reactions. One winds up crying and the other is fine with the offer of a little toast.

As sad as it is, there's also something sweet about the kids who forgive their parents and offer a hug or have creative ideas to solve their problem. One little girl tells her dad, "We're going to have to get you your own house with your own candy." That's a pretty gentle response to finding out your parents stole your candy.