'Kimmel' Staff Shares Hilariously Awkward Texts From Their Moms

Parents using technology in
laughably strange unexpected ways isn't exactly new. If you're old enough to remember your parents owning a VCR — maybe they still do — the flashing "12:00" on its facade may have been your earliest sign that your parents and technology aren't the best of friends.
Awkward text messages from parents are commonplace now almost everyone is carrying a smartphone in their pocket. The staff at Jimmy Kimmel Live! have embraced this awkwardness for Mother's Day. On Wednesday's show, the staff shared strange, sometimes uncomfortable text messages they've received from their mothers.
The texts run from the classic habit of signing text messages as though it was a telegram to the rambling, mundane story about some encounter they had. The texts also get mean at times. (Or, at least, they have the appearance of being mean.) One mom cynically asks her son, "Are you seeing your imaginary girlfriend today?" Another texted, "No one likes you." She sounds like a bully.
Both of these -- and others -- demand an explanation. Is there some context in which your mom said no one likes you in a loving way? Tell us more, please. Otherwise, it feels like Kimmel is making his staff do a familial mean tweets segment.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.