Kimmel Asked People to Locate Countries on a Map and Oh, It Went Poorly

During Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host recognized that it was both Indigenous People's Day and Columbus Day in the United States. Kimmel spent a while talking about Columbus, a man who he said had "three boats and a bad sense of direction."
Kimmel pointed out how, in addition to the many reprehensible things Columbus did, the explorer never actually got where he was trying to go. "Columbus is basically the 1492 version of the people who write 'first' in the YouTube comment section," Kimmel said. But "as a nod" to Columbus, Kimmel sent a film crew onto Hollywood Boulevard with an unmarked map to see if people on the street could find the places that Columbus never found.
Dear reader, it did not go well.
Similar to a time Kimmel just asked people on the street to name as many countries as possible, it was a bit like watching a David Lynch film. It's a little sad, a little funny, and you walk away feeling a little confused.
Asked to point out India, responses ranged from Greenland to Japan, but never India. Watch the video above to see how things devolved from there.
