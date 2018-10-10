Kimmel Has a Brutal New 'Mean Tweets' With Gwen Stefani, Miley Cyrus & More

Each installment of Jimmy Kimmel's "Mean Tweets" comes exactly as advertised. They're mean as hell. If you've never seen the segment before, celebrities come on the show to read a mean tweet someone actually posted about them. It's easy to see why the segment is so popular despite its ability to get a little awkward.
On Tuesday's show, Kimmel featured a special edition of "Mean Tweets" with musicians. It not coincidentally aired the same night as the American Music Awards (AMAs), which aired on ABC, the same channel as Jimmy Kimmel Live. The impressive roster of musicians who were game to read the tweets included Gwen Stefani, Miley Cyrus, The Chainsmokers, Schoolboy Q, The Strokes, Elvis Costello, and many others.
"Mean Tweets" can make the anonymous smack talk of Twitter more palatable when the artist finds it as funny as the audience. That was definitely the case with P!nk and The Chainsmokers, who had to read a tweet that said, "One of my employees was talking about how the chainsmokers are actually pretty good and don't deserve all the hate. So I fired him."
Others had a more muted response, like the guys in Korn who seemed slightly offended when Jonathan Davis read, "Korn. F**k those guys more than Nickelback." Naturally, that was followed by Nickelback who were good sports about getting a truly brutal insult.
Watch the whole thing above. Then check out older installments of "Mean Tweets" like the hip-hop edition, and ones featuring The Avengers, NBA stars, and one where people read mean tweets about Kimmel himself. (That one featured an outtake of Larry David being utterly unable to get through his tweet without cracking up.)
