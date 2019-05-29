Kimmel Asked 'Young People' to Read a Clock & It Was Not Impressive

It's time for the millennial-critical to start their engines. No, it's not a big bowl of Cream of Wheat, it's young people failing at simple tasks.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! went to the streets of Los Angeles for a new installment of the "Can You Do It?" segment on Tuesday's show. This time, they asked "young people" if they can read a clock. Not the kind on your phone, but the analog version with hands and a face. That one. Predictably, they found some whippersnappers who couldn't tell the time from a dime-store novel.
“Times have changed a lot over the last 30 years," Kimmel said, introducing the segment. "Even the way we tell time has changed. And it made me wonder if young people even know how to read an old-time clock anymore. You know, the round things with the hands. We went out on the street and we asked people to tell us what time it is using an analog clock.”
It's more than a little reminiscent of the viral video where two teens attempt to figure out how to use a rotary telephone. While you'll still find non-digital clocks in use, it's clearly not as necessary as it once was. The people in the video are probably getting along just fine despite a lack of familiarity with analog clocks, but you're still allowed to laugh.
