Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino in Hilarious Parody

Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino is a vibrantly-hued "abomination," accordingly to late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel. The drink, which is only available through tomorrow, April 23 -- it is an ice-blended “unicorn” after all -- is conjuring hype far and wide, but also pissing off the baristas preparing the drink en masse.
So, keeping in the tradition of satirizing the news cycle, Kimmel served up his own rebuttal to the Unicorn Frapp on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, dubbing his own frothy drink the “F--k-it-ccino.”
There seems to be a bit of nihilism at play here, as Kimmel parrots his drink as specifically suitable “for our troubled time.” As you’d expect, the “F--k-it-ccino” is a nihilist’s wet-dream, as it packs coffee, pancake batter, chocolate frosting, french fries, vodka and a healthy dose of the antidepressant Lexapro.
Starbucks’ flavor-changing Unicon Frapp does back a significant 76 grams of sugar. But what do you actually expect from a drink that looks like rainbow vomit? In any case, get the drink while supplies last, but risk infuriating baristas at your own peril.
