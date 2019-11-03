Kimmel Hosted a Pun-Filled Costume Contest With Inappropriate Costumes

Jimmy Kimmel Live's Halloween traditions don't end with asking parents to be incredibly mean to their children. For the 14th year, Kimmel hosted his "Half and Half Halloween Pageant." Though, it's probably the first time he did it dressed as a Circus Peanut.
It's not a contest for the best or most hilarious costume. Instead, the show's staff combines two ideas into a new and absurd costume. Audience members have to guess what the costume is to win a prize. For instance, the show had former NBA star Metta World Peace dress up as a giant block of feta cheese. They became Feta World Peace. The show also had a spatula dressed as a vampire, and the answer was Count Spatula.
The jokes ranged from corny to not quite appropriate for kids, like the combination of Olaf from Frozen and a Zoloft bottle to become Zolaf. Watch the pageant above and regret all the missed opportunities you've had for weirdly confusing, but satisfying Halloween costumes. Instead of going as Guy Fieri, again, you could have been The Karate Kidney Bean. Oh well, there's always next year.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.