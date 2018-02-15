Jimmy Kimmel's YouTube Olympics Celebrate Our Everyday Failures

One-week into the Games, Olympics fever has taken hold pretty much everywhere. That includes places where it's difficult to talk about it legally. Jimmy Kimmel Live airs on ABC, rival to the Winter Olympics-rights holders at NBC. Kimmel opens each segment from his new YouLympics series by reminding you that he can't actually show clips from the Games because, you know, legal stuff.
"When life gives you lawyers, make lawyerade," he says by way of introduction to his legally permissible Olympics segment. Kimmel has a new series on his late-night talk show running during the Games. It's called the YouLympic Games (or the YouTube Olympics, depending on where you find the title), and it celebrates the failed athlete inside all of us.
This Clock Tracks Your Loved Ones Like the Clock in 'Harry Potter'
The series is pretty stupid, but that's why it's amusing. Kimmel puts Olympic-style commentary to YouTube videos of people falling. It's not all that different from watching Olympic events you don't understand. (Why do skiers run into poles? What's the difference between skeleton and luge? What is happening here?)
At this point, there have been three videos in the series, but its well will never run dry. May it never end.
Check back during the games for all of Thrillist’s continuing Olympics coverage. Think of us like an all-knowing friend watching along with you to answer all the important questions, like how heavy are Olympic medals. We'll explain everything from curling rules and figure skating scoring to what OAR means, why winning athletes are receiving stuffed animals and much, much more.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.