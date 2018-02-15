Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel's YouTube Olympics Celebrate Our Everyday Failures

By Published On 02/15/2018 By Published On 02/15/2018
Jimmy Kimmel Live

Trending

related

This Olympic Snowboarder Broke His Neck and Somehow Finished the Race Anyway

related

Jamaican Bobsled Coach Threatens to Take Team's Sled After Quitting Mid-Olympics

related

Here's Why Olympic Skiers Hit Those Gates on Their Way Downhill

related

Everything You Need to Know to Watch Figure Skating at the 2018 Winter Olympics

One-week into the Games, Olympics fever has taken hold pretty much everywhere. That includes places where it's difficult to talk about it legally. Jimmy Kimmel Live airs on ABC, rival to the Winter Olympics-rights holders at NBC. Kimmel opens each segment from his new YouLympics series by reminding you that he can't actually show clips from the Games because, you know, legal stuff.

"When life gives you lawyers, make lawyerade," he says by way of introduction to his legally permissible Olympics segment. Kimmel has a new series on his late-night talk show running during the Games. It's called the YouLympic Games (or the YouTube Olympics, depending on where you find the title), and it celebrates the failed athlete inside all of us.

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The series is pretty stupid, but that's why it's amusing. Kimmel puts Olympic-style commentary to YouTube videos of people falling. It's not all that different from watching Olympic events you don't understand. (Why do skiers run into poles? What's the difference between skeleton and luge? What is happening here?)

At this point, there have been three videos in the series, but its well will never run dry. May it never end.

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Check back during the games for all of Thrillist’s continuing Olympics coverage. Think of us like an all-knowing friend watching along with you to answer all the important questions, like how heavy are Olympic medals. We'll explain everything from curling rules and figure skating scoring to what OAR means, why winning athletes are receiving stuffed animals and much, much more.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Stuff You'll Like