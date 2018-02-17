Entertainment

This Olympic Figure Skater Performed to 'Star Wars' Music And Fans Loved it

Men's figure skating at the Winter Olympics has diverged from the normal script for a few reasons, many of which pertain to impromptu Winnie the Pooh rain storms and epic, Game of Thrones soundtracks. And yet another athlete has captured the hearts of skating aficionados across the world, winning them over with a tribute to a distant galaxy far, far way.

Chinese skater Jin Boyang performed his routine to a medley from Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Friday. He almost harnessed enough of the force to claim the bronze, but instead fell just short of earning any hardware, finishing in fourth place with a combined score of 297.77 in the Men Single Skating event. 

Since it's nearly impossible to gain access to video from the Olympics due to stringent broadcast rights issues, you'll have to let Boyang's performance at the Four Continents Championships earlier this year transport you lightyears into the universe. 

His efforts at the Olympics did not go unnoticed by the apparent horde of Star Wars fans who happened to be watching. They heaped praise on the athlete's efforts on Twitter: 

Paying homage to Star Wars seems to be something of a theme for Chinese skaters, as Yu Xiaoyu and Zhang Hao also performed to two songs from the iconic soundtracks during the Games. This was excitedly declared a triumph by Star Wars guru Anthoni Carboni, who seems to have been waiting a long time for the film's epic scores to seep into the world of Olympic figure skating. 

 

[h/t Daily Dot]

