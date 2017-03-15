This Terrifying Ghost Was Created With Water Droplets And a Projector

When a hologram Tupac dazzled audiences at Coachella 2012, people thought new standards in the field had been reached. But here, artist Joanie Lemercier boldly puts that rendering of the legendary rapper to shame. Known for mind-boggling installations that float in mid-air, the designer creates a chilling rendering of a ghost, using “super fine particles of water and custom nozzles.” It’s one of the most creative uses of light projection to date.

Lemercier sets his work apart from your more traditional holograms -- like the aforementioned Tupac projection -- likening their use of “semi transparent screens, mirrors and lenses” to a bunch of “cheap tricks.” Instead, he calls his work a “no-logram,” and yeah, it gets weird. As you can see, the artist’s no-logram is unhindered by size and scale. He’s in the business of creating “true volumetric projections,” which he cobbles together with depth sensors and image analysis.