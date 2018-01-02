These Are the Best Places to Find a Job in 2018

The new year has arrived with all its incumbent self-reflection. If you're reflecting on the past year and wondering if you can take another under the shadowy overlords you call your bosses, maybe you're thinking about how to get yourself into a new gig.
Wallethub has collected a bevy of data to analyze which cities are the best for job seekers in 2018. The study used "26 key indicators of job-market strength." Those indicators include job opportunities, employment growth, monthly average starting salary, and housing costs.
The top of the list has many cities in the Southwest, including Chandler and Scottsdale, Arizona taking the top two spots respectively. Overall, 182 cities were included in the study. Explore them all on the interactive map below.
Here are the top 10, according to WalletHub.
1. Chandler, Arizona
2. Scottsdale, Arizona
3. San Francisco, California
4. Peoria, Arizona
5. Gilbert, Arizona
6. Plano, Texas
7. Portland, Maine
8. Irvine, California
9. Madison, Wisconsin
10. Boston, Massachussetts
The study offers transparency on the categories, breaking them apart for anyone to dig through. You can find the city with the most job opportunities (Salt Lake City, Utah) or the fewest job opportunities (Fresno, California). You can also explore categories such as highest median annual income (Columbia, MD), shortest average work and commute time (Burlington, Vermont), or most affordable housing (Cedar Rapids, Iowa).
ZipRecruiter did a similar study, which was also just released. Their study considered "such factors as availability of jobs, industry diversity, unemployment, earnings, and community." Those factors changed this study's results, though it's not wildly different than WalletHub's study. The focus shifts a little bit more toward the Midwest. Additionally, ZipRecruiter included smaller cities, which makes the list look different. A number of cities that made ZipRecruiter's top 10 weren't even included in the WalletHub study.
The ZipRecruiter top 10 looks like this:
1. Fargo, North Dakota
2. Columbia, Missouri
3. Oshkosh, Wisconsin
4. Honolulu, Hawaii
5. Ames, Iowa
6. Lincoln, Nebraska
7. Lewiston, Idaho
8. Des Moines, Iowa
9. Wausau, Wisconsin
10. Minneapolis, Minnesota
So, if you're looking to make a drastic change in 2018, there are a few cities where you could start hunting for that dream job.
