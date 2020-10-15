These Are the 100 Companies That Offer the Best Compensation in 2020

There are a lot of factors to consider when looking at a job. If everything goes your way, you want a job that makes you happy. It's important. Most often, however, the biggest factor is compensation. It's hard to be happy with your employment if you're not being compensated fairly.

Comparably, a workplace monitoring site, has released its annual list of 100 companies that offer the best compensation to employees. It attempts to quantify the many ways people are compensated for their work, from salary and benefits to bonuses and regular raises. The list was released alongside Comparably's list of the 100 companies where workers are happiest.

The list is created through employee questionnaires that are filled out anonymously through the site. Those surveys include questions about employee compensation and aren't specifically tied to how much the company pays, but how fairly employees feel they're compensated. Some of the sample questions in the company's announcement include: "How often do you get a raise?", "Are you satisfied with your benefits?", and "Does your company give annual bonuses?" Comparably says it received 10 million responses for this year's lists, with ratings across 60,000 companies.

You'll find the 100 companies divided between two lists. One looks at companies with more than 500 employees, and the other includes companies with 500 or fewer employees.

Here are the 100 US companies offering the best compensation.