These Are the 100 Companies That Offer the Best Compensation in 2020
A survey shows where employees are most-satisfied with their compensation.
There are a lot of factors to consider when looking at a job. If everything goes your way, you want a job that makes you happy. It's important. Most often, however, the biggest factor is compensation. It's hard to be happy with your employment if you're not being compensated fairly.
Comparably, a workplace monitoring site, has released its annual list of 100 companies that offer the best compensation to employees. It attempts to quantify the many ways people are compensated for their work, from salary and benefits to bonuses and regular raises. The list was released alongside Comparably's list of the 100 companies where workers are happiest.
The list is created through employee questionnaires that are filled out anonymously through the site. Those surveys include questions about employee compensation and aren't specifically tied to how much the company pays, but how fairly employees feel they're compensated. Some of the sample questions in the company's announcement include: "How often do you get a raise?", "Are you satisfied with your benefits?", and "Does your company give annual bonuses?" Comparably says it received 10 million responses for this year's lists, with ratings across 60,000 companies.
You'll find the 100 companies divided between two lists. One looks at companies with more than 500 employees, and the other includes companies with 500 or fewer employees.
Here are the 100 US companies offering the best compensation.
Top 50 large companies with the best compensation (over 500 employees)
1. Google (Mountain View, California)
2. Facebook (Menlo Park, California)
3. Microsoft (Redmond, Washington)
4. Zoom Video Communications (San Jose, California)
5. Amazon (Seattle, Washington)
6. UiPath (New York, New York)
7. RingCentral (Belmont, California)
8. Apple (Cupertino, California)
9. Netflix (Los Gatos, California)
10. SBA Communications (Boca Raton, Florida)
11. Thomson Reuters (New York, New York)
12. Farmers Insurance (Woodland Hills, California)
13. ADP (Roseland, New Jersey)
14. LinkedIn (Sunnyvale, California)
15. Verizon (Basking Ridge, New Jersey)
16. T-Mobile (Bellevue, Washington)
17. Sage (Atlanta, Georgia)
18. Bell (Fort Worth, Texas)
19. Qualtrics (Provo, Utah)
20. Workfront (Lehi, Utah)
21. Trimble (Sunnyvale, California)
22. Insight Global (Atlanta, Georgia)
23. Medela (McHenry, Illinois)
24. GitLab (San Francisco, California)
25. Luxoft (New York, New York)
26. Ultimate Software (Weston, Florida)
27. Smartsheet (Bellevue, Washington)
28. ManTech (Herndon, Virginia)
29. Concentrix (Fremont, California)
30. HubSpot (Cambridge, Massachusetts)
31. KeepTruckin (San Francisco, California)
32. BairesDev (San Francisco, California)
33. Dynatrace (Waltham, Massachusetts)
34. Centric (Dayton, Ohio)
35. Northside Hospital (Atlanta, Georgia)
36. Weave HQ (Lehi, Utah)
37. Confluent (Mountain View, California)
38. Bank of America (Charlotte, North Carolina)
39. Seismic (San Diego, California)
40. Vector Marketing (Olean, New York)
41. BambooHR (Lindon, Utah)
42. Malouf (Logan, Utah)
43. Citi (New York, New York)
44. Loanpal (Roseville, California)
45. ZoomInfo (Waltham, Massachusetts)
46. Dell (Round Rock, Texas)
47. Alkami Technology (Plano, Texas)
48. Better.com (New York, New York)
49. Intel (Santa Clara, California)
50. Pipedrive (New York, New York)
Top 50 small/mid-size companies with the best compensation (under 500 employees)
1. Pendo (Raleigh, North Carolina)
2 .Scoop Technologies (San Francisco, Cailfornia)
3. OutboundEngine (Austin, Texas)
4. TaxJar (Woburn, Massachusetts)
5. Eargo (San Jose, California)
6. NWN Corporation (Waltham, Massachusetts)
7. Snyk (Boston, Massachusetts)
8. People.ai (San Francisco, California)
9. Awake Security (Santa Clara, California)
10. Greenhouse Software (New York, New York)
11. EQRx (Cambridge, Massachusetts)
12. The Connor Group (Miamisburg, Ohio)
13. InvestCloud (West Hollywood, California)
14. Centrical (New York, New York)
15. DISQO (Los Angeles, California)
16. Nylas (San Francisco, California)
17. Contentstack (San Francisco, California)
18. Zevia (Encino, California)
19. NerdWallet (San Francisco, California)
20. Imprivata (Lexington, Massachusetts)
21. Smarsh (Portland, Oregon)
22. Quick Base (Cambridge, Massachusetts)
23. Altametrics (Costa Mesa, California)
24. Avionos (Chicago, Illinois)
25. Hireclout (Los Angeles, California)
26. Privy (Boston, Massachusetts)
27. AXIOS (Arlington, Virginia)
28. RingDNA (Los Angeles, California)
29. Widen Enterprises (Madison, Wisconsin)
30. ThomasARTS (Farmington, Utah)
31. Better Place Forests (San Francisco, California)
32. Lattice (San Francisco, California)
33. Next Caller (New York, New York)
34. Beiersdorf North America (Wilton, Connecticut)
35. Taulia (San Francisco, California)
36. APS Payroll (Shreveport, Louisiana)
37. Mavenlink (Irvine, California)
38. Snapdocs (San Francisco, California)
39. Sitetracker (Palo Alto, California)
40. Fuel Cycle (Los Angeles, California)
41. Karyopharm Therapeutics (Newton, Massachusetts)
42. New Energy Equity (Annapolis, Maryland)
43. Tophatter (San Francisco, California)
44. Salsify (Boston, Massachusetts)
45. Beck Flavors (Maryland Heights, Missouri)
46. Drift (Boston, Massachuett)
47. Globality (Menlo Park, California)
48. TeamDynamix (Columbus, Ohio)
49. HG Insights (Santa Barbara, California)
50. Carbon (Redwood City, California)
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.