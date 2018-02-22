Entertainment

Canadian Hockey Player Promptly Removes Silver Medal After Huge Loss to U.S.

By Published On 02/22/2018 By Published On 02/22/2018
getty images/getty images sport/Bruce Bennett/Staff
More From PyeongChang 2018

related

Johnny Weir’s & Tara Lipinski’s Most Savage, Hilarious Figure Skating Comments (So Far)

related

The Best Moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics (So Far)

related

Speed Skating Suit Crotches Are Getting Ridiculed, But There's a Reason For the Design

related

Olympics Announcers Absolutely Lose Their Minds After Massive Upset

Trending

related

McDonald's Szechuan Sauce Is Back. Here's Where, When & How You Can Get It.

related

Everything We Know About 'Stranger Things' Season 3

related

Wendy's App Is Giving Out Free Burgers for the Rest of the Month

related

The 33 Best Movie Songs of All Time

You don't get to the Olympics without a competitive streak (unless you're this one skier). Even among these hyper-competitive athletes, however, the podium tends to be a humbling experience. But one player on the Canadian women's hockey team was notably defiant about receiving silver in the much-anticipated final against arch-rival the United States.

As you can see below, Canada's Jocelyne Larocque immediately took off the silver medal she had just received and held it at her side. This came after a particularly intense game filled with penalties, which ended in a shootout and a 3-2 victory for the US over Canada, the first time Team USA has won gold in the competition in 20 years.

In the first shootout in Olympic women’s hockey history, the game remained tied through five shooters, but ultimately the US took home gold. This is also the second consecutive overtime championship game between the US and Canada. Larocque previously won gold when Canada defeated the US at 2014 Sochi Games.

Reactions to Larocque were mixed. Some thought she it was showed poor sportspersonship, and others defended her. After all, the defeat ended Canada's streak of wins in women's hockey at the last four Winter Games.

When asked why she removed the medal could only respond, "Just hard. We were going for gold."

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

James Chrisman is a News Writer at Thrillist who believes making snow angels should be the marquee event of the Winter Games. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @james_chrisman2.

Stuff You'll Like