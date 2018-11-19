Joe Biden Adopted a Rescue Dog and People Say They Look Like Twins

Move over, Obama and ice cream cones. It looks like Joe Biden’s got a new BFF.
The former Vice President and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, adopted a rescue dog named Major over the weekend after fostering him for some time. The German shepherd puppy and his five siblings were surrendered to the Delaware Humane Association (DHA) by their owners in a bid to save their lives.
The dogs received “life-saving medical care” after being exposed to “something toxic in their home,” a news release from the organization said. Once they were well enough, the pups were fostered out and put up for adoption. Biden, 75, “reached out immediately” about welcoming one of the dogs into his home. After spending time with Major, the Bidens decided to make him a permanent part of their family.
“Today is Major’s lucky day! Not only did Major find his forever home, but he got adopted by Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden! The Bidens have gotten to know Major while fostering him and are now ready to make the adoption official. Best of luck and thank you for being one of our Friends for life!,” DHA wrote in a Facebook post that included photos of the Bidens bonding with Major at their facility.
Many commenters weren’t surprised by the pup the Bidens picked. Not long after the DHA shared the exciting news about Major’s adoption on their Facebook and Twitter accounts, people began weighing in on the uncanny resemblance between the former VP and his four-legged friend.
The Bidens have yet to post about Major’s adoption on social media or comment on the whole resemblance thing, but they did release a statement about their newest family member to CNN. In it, they said they were delighted to welcome him into their home for good.
“We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals,” the statement read.
No word on how President Obama’s VP feels about officially being the second-most charming Biden.
