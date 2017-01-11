News

Joe Biden Becomes Human GIF in Florida

By Published On 11/02/2016 By Published On 11/02/2016
Joe Biden Sunglasses
CSPAN Screengrab

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Vice President Joe Biden made a stop in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday to campaign on behalf of presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton. It was a sunny day and it only made sense that the soon-to-be outgoing VP threw on his signature Ray Bans mid-speech. It wasn't that he was wearing them as much as they way he put them on that caught everyone's attention.

The veep got a big whoop out of the crowd for that one. It was done with all the sass of Tom Cruise in Top Gun. The outspoken VP's transformation into the real life embodiment of the "deal with it" meme did not go unnoticed by the internet.

After the audience let out a "Yeah!" of approval, Biden decided he owed the crowd an explanation. "I’m doing this because maybe when I need a job, Ray-Ban may have me a sponsor," he said shrugging toward the sky.

Biden and his Ray Bans, which he says he's rocked since he was 15, are only a couple months away from a solid vacation where the only person that will notice his mem-ery is Jill Biden. Enjoy it while it lasts. The dude's a Biden.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
These Are the Best News Bloopers of 2016 and They're Hilarious

related

READ MORE
Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell on Nov. 2

related

READ MORE
The Airline with $300 Flights to Europe Is Adding WAY More Cheap Flights

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like