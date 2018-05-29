NBA All-Star Joins Pickup Game, Bounces Ball Off Guy's Head, and Windmill Dunks on Him

If you're of a certain age, you probably remember NBA Street: Vol. 2 as the greatest sports video game of all time, and definitely the one with the best commentary. Basically, the idea was: What if professional basketball players were playing pickup games without the restrictions of league play? Well, we're pleased to share the news that NBA Street is now real life.
Joel Embiid, the 7-foot-tall center for the Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star, was spotted playing a game of pickup basketball in Philadelphia against several people who were none of those things. A short video of the game was posted to Twitter by NBC Sports writer Rob Dauster and shot by Twitter user @AStrait25, and it went about as well as you'd expect.
Meat Flowers Are Here to Give You The Best Valentine's Day
In fact, it was even worse than you might expect. Embiid takes it pretty easy at the beginning, casually passing to a teammate, but when the ball soon finds its way back to him, he bounces the ball off a defender's head (which in NBA Street was called an "off the heezay") as the crowd of onlookers laughs and groans. And as if that wasn't brutal enough, Embiid then windmill dunks on him. It's pretty brutal.
As much as you have to admire the courage (read: hubris) of even attempting to go up against an NBA All-Star, there was no way anyone came out of this looking good. Except for Joel Embiid. Who looked like an NBA All-Star playing a pickup game.
Let this be a lesson: Don't compete against professional athletes, lest you become internet fodder.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.