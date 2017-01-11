This Guy's Bowling Ball Slingshot Is Hilariously Destructive

In celebration of reaching one million Youtube subscribers, slingshot-building mad scientist Joerg Sprave has constructed the largest slingshot he's ever built. The giant contraption in the video is an adjustable bowling ball slingshot, complete with humongous elastic bands and a winch to make sure the projectiles get enough power to cause a flamboyant amount of damage.

Sprave and cohorts begin by seeing how far the slingshot can launch a bowling ball. Then they explode cinder blocks with the bowling ball. Then the bowling ball meets its match. A massive piece of solid rock. The destructive collision is wildly satisfying. "It's just like in a bar fight," Sprave says. "The winner doesn't look much better than the loser."