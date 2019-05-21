The ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale Recut as a John Hughes Tribute Is Kind of Perfect

There's no doubt there have been split opinions on the finale of Game of Thrones. It's possible that the people who loathe it are much more vocal than the people who were perfectly happy with how things played out in Westeros. It's clear, however, that there are a fair number of people who wished things went another way. They've even gone so far as to collect nearly 1.5 million signatures in hopes of having HBO reshoot the final season, even though that's not how TV or any art form works.
What the petition signers probably aren't expecting (aside from a response from HBO) is this video shared to Twitter by Dan Olson. (And this might be as close as they get to a different ending.) Olson recut the final moments of "The Iron Throne" as a tribute to John Hughes. Stylistically, it seems like a far cry from Game of Thrones, but when you think about, Tears for Fears' "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" really ties the two together quite nicely.
While it pales in comparison to the show's actual ratings, the video has been streamed on Twitter more than four million times.
The alternate take on the ending uses lower thirds to envision what fate befell each of the main cast members. Ser Davos died at home, Samwell Tarly died of an infection, Arya finds out what's west of Westeros and names it Westereros. Oh, and Ghost continued to be a good boy "and got many more pets." All this is missing is Jon Snow thrusting his fist in the air as he rides away from Castle Black toward the true north.
